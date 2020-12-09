O'Sullivan on refusing to concede
Despite needing six snookers to avoid losing the opening frame of his Scottish Open first-round match against Allan Taylor, Ronnie O'Sullivan refused to concede, angering many fans on social media.
The Rocket, speaking after his 4-2 win, defended his actions, explaining did not concede as he wanted the practice.
"That was my practice," O'Sullivan said. "I just use the matches as practice now. I had done about two hours [practice before the tournament] and I would rather play in all the tournaments and use them as practice. I haven’t got a practice facility.
I just don’t want to spend all my time playing snooker. I would rather just play the tournaments and not bother with the practice. I just use this as practice and hopefully have a couple of good weeks in the year.
"I just need table time. I have got an hour and 50 minutes in tonight, and that means I have just got to get another six hours and that is a good week for me. I wanted Allan to carry in playing in the third frame I was gutted when he conceded.
Today's action
SECOND ROUND
Morning (from 10am)
- Ben Woollaston [32] v Mark Joyce [59]
- Lü Haotian [42] v Alan McManus [44]
- Gao Yang [99] v Zak Surety [113]
- Kyren Wilson [5] v Steven Hallworth [111]
- Jak Jones [84] v Liam Highfield [60]
- Barry Hawkins [21] v Jamie Clarke [93]
- Brandon Sargeant [98] v Sam Craigie [55]
- Eden Sharav [70] v Lei Peifan [100]
Lunch (from 12pm)
- Jordan Brown [97] v Zhou Yuelong [25]
- Zhao Jianbo [101] v Zhao Xintong [29]
- Michael Holt [28] v Louis Heathcote [68]
- Jamie Jones [102] v Matthew Stevens [33]
- Judd Trump [3] v Mark King [45]
- Ding Junhui [10] v Andy Hicks [86]
- Mark Selby [1] v Nigel Bond [66]
- Jack Lisowski [16] v Akani Songsermsawad [53]
- Liang Wenbo [30] v Luca Brecel [34]
- Ashley Hugill [123] v Robert Milkins [51]
- Lee Walker [122] v Stuart Bingham [11]
Afternoon (from 4:30pm)
- Ricky Walden [46] v Tom Ford [24]
- Joe O'Connor [49] v Mark Allen [8]
- Jackson Page [69] v Ashley Carty [103]
- Li Hang [37] v Matthew Selt [27]
Evening (from 7pm)
- Mark J Williams [14] v Dominic Dale [67]
- Robbie Williams [87] v Allister Carter [18]
- Lu Ning [40] v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh [15]
- Chris Wakelin [61] v Tian Pengfei [50]
- Chang Bingyu [76] v Ronnie O'Sullivan [2]
- Noppon Saengkham [39] v John Higgins [6]
- Shaun Murphy [7] v Peter Devlin [107]
- Jamie O'Neill [83] v Hossein Vafaei [36]
- Michael White (a) v Martin O'Donnell [38]
What is the format?
All matches are the best of seven frames until the quarter final, when they become best of nine. The semi-finals are best of 11 and the final is best of 17.
HOW TO WATCH THE SCOTTISH OPEN – TV & LIVE STREAMING
The Scottish Open is live on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.
Each day eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app will stream ad-free bonus feeds.
We will also have rolling coverage online on the Eurosport.co.uk website and our social channels.