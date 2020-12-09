O'Sullivan on refusing to concede

Despite needing six snookers to avoid losing the opening frame of his Scottish Open first-round match against Allan Taylor, Ronnie O'Sullivan refused to concede, angering many fans on social media.

The Rocket, speaking after his 4-2 win, defended his actions, explaining did not concede as he wanted the practice.

"That was my practice," O'Sullivan said. "I just use the matches as practice now. I had done about two hours [practice before the tournament] and I would rather play in all the tournaments and use them as practice. I haven’t got a practice facility.

I just don’t want to spend all my time playing snooker. I would rather just play the tournaments and not bother with the practice. I just use this as practice and hopefully have a couple of good weeks in the year.

"I just need table time. I have got an hour and 50 minutes in tonight, and that means I have just got to get another six hours and that is a good week for me. I wanted Allan to carry in playing in the third frame I was gutted when he conceded.

Today's action

SECOND ROUND

Morning (from 10am)

Ben Woollaston [32] v Mark Joyce [59]

Lü Haotian [42] v Alan McManus [44]

Gao Yang [99] v Zak Surety [113]

Kyren Wilson [5] v Steven Hallworth [111]

Jak Jones [84] v Liam Highfield [60]

Barry Hawkins [21] v Jamie Clarke [93]

Brandon Sargeant [98] v Sam Craigie [55]

Eden Sharav [70] v Lei Peifan [100]

Lunch (from 12pm)

Jordan Brown [97] v Zhou Yuelong [25]

Zhao Jianbo [101] v Zhao Xintong [29]

Michael Holt [28] v Louis Heathcote [68]

Jamie Jones [102] v Matthew Stevens [33]

Judd Trump [3] v Mark King [45]

Ding Junhui [10] v Andy Hicks [86]

Mark Selby [1] v Nigel Bond [66]

Jack Lisowski [16] v Akani Songsermsawad [53]

Liang Wenbo [30] v Luca Brecel [34]

Ashley Hugill [123] v Robert Milkins [51]

Lee Walker [122] v Stuart Bingham [11]

Afternoon (from 4:30pm)

Ricky Walden [46] v Tom Ford [24]

Joe O'Connor [49] v Mark Allen [8]

Jackson Page [69] v Ashley Carty [103]

Li Hang [37] v Matthew Selt [27]

Evening (from 7pm)

Mark J Williams [14] v Dominic Dale [67]

Robbie Williams [87] v Allister Carter [18]

Lu Ning [40] v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh [15]

Chris Wakelin [61] v Tian Pengfei [50]

Chang Bingyu [76] v Ronnie O'Sullivan [2]

Noppon Saengkham [39] v John Higgins [6]

Shaun Murphy [7] v Peter Devlin [107]

Jamie O'Neill [83] v Hossein Vafaei [36]

Michael White (a) v Martin O'Donnell [38]

What is the format?

All matches are the best of seven frames until the quarter final, when they become best of nine. The semi-finals are best of 11 and the final is best of 17.

HOW TO WATCH THE SCOTTISH OPEN – TV & LIVE STREAMING

The Scottish Open is live on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

Each day eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app will stream ad-free bonus feeds.

We will also have rolling coverage online on the Eurosport.co.uk website and our social channels.

