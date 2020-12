Snooker

Scottish Open 2020: Watch Ronnie OSullivan's brilliant 134 clearance

Check out the best of Ronnie O'Sullivan's fantastic 134 break in the second round of the 2020 Scottish Open, an eventual 4-1 win over Chang Bingyu. The world champion was in supreme form for the encounter and plays Tian Pengfei or Chris Wakelin in the round of 32 next up in Milton Keynes.

00:02:30, 311 views, 3 hours ago