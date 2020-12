Snooker

Scottish Open 2020 - ‘What about that for a shot!’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan shows his class

Ronnie O’Sullivan produced a pressure pot in his third round match against Tian Pengfei at the Scottish Open. World champion O’Sullivan was not at his best, but battled back from 3-2 down to claim a 4-3 win against world number 54 Tian Pengfei at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

