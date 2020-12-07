Zhou Yuelong remarkably made the second 147 of his professional career as he came from a frame down to beat Peter Lines 4-1 in Milton Keynes in the first round of the Scottish Open.

The UK Championship semi-finalist produced the magnificent maximum break in the third frame to go 2-1 up in his opening match. It was the 164th maximum in snooker history.

The Chinese 25th seed never looked back as he took the next two frames to seal his place in the second round.

David Gilbert, who looked well off the pace, was knocked out by Matthew Stevens 4-3 in a tense, scrappy affair. Gilbert, who was 2-0 down, fought back to take his spot in the second round in the deciding seventh frame.

The first result of the Scottish Open proved to be a huge upset as Zak Surety, ranked 116 in the world, knocked out Stephen Maguire 4-1.

Yan Bingtao also fell at the first hurdle, losing 4-1 to English Open quarter-finalist Jak Jones, who made a century (109) and two half centuries en route to a shock victory.

But the first-round match between Mark Selby and Yuan Sijun was one of a number of matches which was delayed when results of the latest round of coronavirus tests were held up. Jimmy White and Mark Allen were also amongst those waiting for the green light to play.

An epic UK Championship only finished in the early hours of Monday morning, meaning Judd Trump's first round match against Alexander Ursenbacher originally scheduled for 7pm on Monday has been moved to tomorrow.

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

Morning (10am)

Gary Thomson (a) 2-4 Nigel Bond [66]

Ben Woollaston [32] 4-1 Amine Amiri [106]

4-1 Amine Amiri [106] Mark Joyce [59] 4-2 Xu Si [77]

4-2 Xu Si [77] Akani Songsermsawad [53] 4-2 Ian Burns [65]

4-2 Ian Burns [65] Alan McManus [44] 4-2 Xiao Guodong [35]

4-2 Xiao Guodong [35] Pang Junxu [108] 0-4 Ricky Walden [46]

Stephen Maguire [9] 1-4 Zak Surety [113]

Yan Bingtao [12] 1-4 Jak Jones [84]

Afternoon (1pm)

Zhou Yuelong [25] 4-1 Peter Lines [91]

4-1 Peter Lines [91] Michael Holt [28 ] 4-1 Gerard Greene [72]

] 4-1 Gerard Greene [72] Mark Selby [1] v Yuan Sijun [52]

Gao Yang [99] v Duane Jones [82]

Barry Pinches [73] v Jordan Brown [97]

Ding Junhui [10] v Mark Davis [43]

Iulian Boiko [120] v Joe O'Connor [49]

Mark Allen [8] v Jimmy White [90]

Steven Hallworth [111] v Brian Ochoiski (a)

Liam Highfield [60] v Fan Zhengyi [118]

David B Gilbert [13] 3-4 Matthew Stevens [33]

