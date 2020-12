Snooker

Scottish Open - Ding Junhui produces break of 135 for 550th career century against Ronnie O'Sullivan

Ding Junhui produces a break of 135 for his 550th career century during a fascinating clash with world number Ronnie O'Sullivan at the Scottish Open. Earlier, Judd Trump's hopes of winning all four Home Nations tournaments came to an end after Li pulled off an enthralling deciding-frame victory over the world number one.

