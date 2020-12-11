Judd Trump said he believed that he put Mark Williams under a lot of pressure in his 4-1 win over the Welshman at the Scottish Open.

Trump's win took him to the quarter-finals in Scotland as he looks to bounce back from his loss to Neil Robertson in the UK Championship last Sunday.

Speaking to Eurosport he was relatively happy with his performance.

"I felt likeI played OK in patches. I missed a couple of balls," he acknowledged.

"I created a lot of chances. My long potting was quite good so I got chances even though I didn't score as hevily as I'd have liked.

"My safety was really good, and put him under a lot of pressure."

Trump believed his impressive safety play was key to his victory and explained his decision to work on that side of the game.

"I could feel that out there. Every time he came to the table he was in trouble.

"Mark's a really quick player and even he was thinking quite a lot. That was one of the best safety performances I've played.

"I just wanted to win more. Seeing Mark Selby dominating for so long. Ding [Junhui] won five titles, Ronnie [O'Sullivan] won five titles.

"I was thinking I want to be in that place and went away, and worked hard on my safety. Now I think in every aspect of my game I can compete with anyone."

