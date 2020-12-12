Defending champion Mark Selby will face world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan in the final of the Scottish Open after dismantling Jamie Jones 6-1 in their semi-final at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

The three-time world champion put together runs of 123, 128, 101, 52 and 93 in an utterly ruthless performance and will now face off against world champion O’Sullivan in Sunday’s final.

The Rocket leads their head-to-head 16-10 but the world number four has beaten O’Sullivan in the finals of the World Championship, the Masters and the UK Championship, and the mind games began in earnest with Selby referencing O’Sullivan’s tip issue in the Eurosport studio after the match:

It's funny, every time he missed a shot, it was the tip's fault.

Selby will provide a thorough test for O’Sullivan having produced some sterling snooker against Jones, who went to the interval 4-0 down having registered just 24 points with a highest break of 11.

The three-time world champion Selby was the beneficiary of a portion of luck in frame one when Jones - hampered by the brown as he sized up the blue - was called for a foul and Selby took the frame, albeit in two visits before three tons took him to the interval in full control.

Selby added the fifth frame after the interval following a run of 52 as Jones looked on the cusp of humiliation. However, the 32-year-old ensured he did not endure the ignominy of a whitewash, compiling a 99 in frame six, but it just delayed the inevitable, with Selby wrapping up the win in the very next frame to seal his progression in breakneck speed.

