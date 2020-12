Snooker

Scottish Open snooker 2020 - Furious Ronnie O'Sullivan whacks table with cue in disgust after miss

A furious Ronnie O'Sullivan whacks the table with his cue in disgust after a miss during his match against Ding Junhui at the Scottish Open in a very strange encounter.

