Snooker

Scottish Open snooker 2020 - 'Great pot!' - David Gilbert makes huge shot at tense moment

David Gilbert, who looked well off the pace, was knocked out by Matthew Stevens 4-3 in a tense, scrappy affair at the Scottish Open - but at least he will have this shot for the montage reel. Gilbert, who was 2-0 down, won this sixth frame to force a deciding seventh, where his comeback was ended in Milton Keynes.

00:00:14, 373 views, 2 hours ago