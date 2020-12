Snooker

Scottish Open snooker 2020 – Heartbreak for Kyren Wilson as 147 quest halted on 15th black

Kyren Wilson looked set for a fourth career maximum in his last-16 encounter against Stuart Bingham at the Scottish Open. However, the world number four would fall short on the 15th black. Wilson would go on to win 4-3 to set up a quarter-final showdown with Jamie Jones.

00:04:42, 21 views, 4 hours ago