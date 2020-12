Snooker

Scottish Open snooker 2020: ‘How many players would have played that shot?’ – Trump sinks long red

Judd Trump advanced to the quarter finals of the Scottish Open with a 4-1 win over Mark Williams, and the world number one sunk an excellent long red to open frame four. It prompted Joe Johnson on commentary to ponder who else in world snooker would have even considered taking it on.

