Judd Trump's run of success in Home Nations events came to an abrupt end after Li Hang pulled off a shock 5-4 victory over the world number one, and snooker legend Jimmy White believes he must be "exhausted".

Trump was surprisingly off-form in the opening exchanges and ended up squandering victory in a tense deciding frame in what turned out to be a very long and arduous match in Milton Keynes.

Eurosport expert White was very clear after the match that Trump will now need some rest and urged World Snooker to make allowances in their scheduling for the World Grand Prix which starts next week.

"You've got to feel for Trump because he is obviously exhausted and you can see that," White told Andy Goldstein in the Eurosport studio.

Judd slowed himself right down. Trump must be exhausted, he's done well to even come to this tournament.

"Judd is tired and he was probably not thinking clearly. All of a sudden you start questioning your confidence and he started leaving a couple [of shots].

Goldstein replied: "We don't want to see a Judd Trump risking burnout, do we? He's back from next week..."

White said: "Hopefully World Snooker don't put Trump on [at the World Grand Prix] until the last day of the first round, because it is too much for him."

