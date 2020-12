Snooker

Scottish Open snooker 2020 - Jimmy White: 'Judd Trump clearly exhausted after loss, needs rest'

Eurosport expert Jimmy White says Judd Trump is 'clearly exhausted after his shock defeat to Li Hang and needs rest'. Trump's hopes of winning all four Home Nations tournaments have come to an end after Li pulled off an enthralling deciding-frame victory over the world number one. The Chinese world number 37 joins Mark Selby in the semi-finals.

