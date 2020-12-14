Ronnie O’Sullivan will need to practise more if he wants to eradicate the errors that blighted his 9-3 Scottish Open final loss to Mark Selby that is according to Jimmy White.

The six-time world champion has been out of sorts for much of the Home Nations event but sheer force of talent dragged him through to the final.

However, any mistake was mercilessly capitalised upon by Selby who, while not at his best, picked O’Sullivan apart in a one-sided final.

And White says that O’Sullivan will have to practise more to compete with the likes of Selby.

“Because we are such fans, we want to see the best of him, it is difficult," said White of some of O'Sullivan's misses in the showpiece event.

"But you know he has got to the final today and he has been beaten by the better player.

He has missed a few easy balls and he says he has not been practising, if he wants to stop missing easy balls then he has to practise.

"But it is when he is ready and he is not doing too bad, he has just won the World Championship.”

