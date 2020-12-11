Judd Trump's run of success in Home Nations events has come to an abrupt end after Li Hang pulled off a shock 5-4 victory over the world number one.

Trump was surprisingly off-form in the opening exchanges, with a missed red in the first frame giving Li the chance to rattle off a break of 48. But the world number one came roaring back by clearing up to the pink to steal the frame.

Li was undeterred and a break of 81 helped him level the match and would have been frustrated not to go 2-1 ahead after a missed pink from Trump, who returned to the table take the third frame 77-35.

But Li once again pulled it back, with the first century ensuring the two players went into the interval with two frames apiece.

The fifth frame was a marathon, with both men failing to capitalise on the other's mistakes. Trump looked to have done enough to edge it but missed blue allowed Li to steal it and move ahead for the first time.

Trump soon drew level in a brisk sixth frame, rattling off 104 after Li left a red loose from the break, only for the Chinese world number 37 to pull ahead once more with a 67.

Once again Trump levelled it with a rapid 63 but when Li potted a brilliant long red in the decider, it set him on the way to a lead of 48. After a lengthy safety battle, Trump missed a red and Li pushed further towards victory until the world number one needed snookers and eventually conceded the final frame.

Li plays Ronnie O'Sullivan or Ding Junhui in the semi-finals.

