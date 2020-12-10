Judd Trump is through to the last-16 of the Scottish Open after an entertaining and hard-fought 4-2 win over Liang Wenbo in Milton Keynes to make it his 23rd straight best-of-seven victory.

"It was a bit of a banana skin, really," Trump told Eurosport post-match.

"The way he started off like a train. If you're not somewhere near your best against that kind of opponent you could easily go out and over the last two years I've just been able to pull that kind of match out of the bag. A couple of mistakes and you could easily go down 3-0 or 4-1.

He added: "I know I've got a good record in these events and coming from long distance before best-of-nines and 11s - that's how it used to be - it's a bit of a surprise to me that I'm a best-of-seven specialist."

Wenbo got off to a great start as a run of 74 left Trump needing two snookers in the opening frame, but he opted to concede. Trump responded quickly, though, with a half century after successfully potting a tricky pink from mid-distance.

Liang, ranked 30 in the world, was playing some fine snooker and he surged back in front with a break of 68 to put Trump in a spot of bother. Nevertheless, the world number one battled back again and tied with another half century.

With two to play, Trump got into his groove and characteristically raised his level to register his first century of the match and took the lead for the first time.

Trump produced an unbelievable fluke to finish the contest in the sixth. His decision to smash into a load of reds paid off.

Finally, he secured his place in the next round with a break of 63 to close out the match.

