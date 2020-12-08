Snooker

Scottish Open snooker 2020 - Judd Trump happy to 'play in every event possible' after opening win

Judd Trump says he is just happy to 'play in every event possible' at the moment after his opening 4-1 win over Alexander Ursenbacher at the Scottish Open. Trump returned to the table for the first time after his heartbreaking UK Championship final loss, and enjoyed an emphatic victory over Alexander Ursenbacher, who looked well off the pace at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

