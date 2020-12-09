Judd Trump is through to the last-32 of the Scottish Open, going from 2-2 to secure a solid yet unspectacular 4-2 victory over Mark King in Milton Keynes.

"A bit slow to start even though I went 2-0 up I wasn't at my best," Trump told Eurosport post-match.

"My long potting was quite poor and it took Mark getting back in the game to get me fired up really.

I realised I was close to going out unless I did something good and in the last two frames I upped my game.

In the opening frame Trump missed a pink, leaving King lots on the table, but he could only manage seven which effectively handed it to the world number one as he went on to rack up 81.

The UK Open finalist, who cruised past Alexander Ursenbacher in the first round on Tuesday, followed up with a half century in the second to extend his advantage.

But King fought back in the third. After missing a simple red, he potted a harder one into the green pocket to open out the frame before he cleared the colours down to blue to get on the scoreboard. King then levelled after Trump missed a red with 77.

Trump, who has won nine of the previous 10 meetings between the pair, improved his performance with a break of 84 launched by an excellent long red into the right corner pocket to go back in front.

The four-times Home Nations champion Trump, who has reached the Scottish Open semi-finals three times before, then sealed his place in the last-32 in style with a century.

