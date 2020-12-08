Judd Trump bounced back from his epic UK Championship final defeat to Neil Robertson in emphatic fashion, beating Swiss Alexander Ursenbacher 4-1 to progress to the second round of the Scottish Open.

"I'm a little bit tired [from the UK Championship defeat] but when you get out you still feel good," Trump told Eurosport post-match. "I had yesterday off but I'm back here trying to win another event."

Scottish Open Selby: 'If I could go out and play like Ronnie I would' 8 HOURS AGO

He added: "For me I'm enjoying playing snooker and when you're in this moment playing well you can easily go a year or two without winning events.

While I'm confident and in my prime, playing my best snooker I may as well make the most of it.

It was an afternoon to forget for Ursenbacher, who knocked Ronnie O'Sullivan out of the UK Championship last week. The 24-year-old got off to a poor start as Trump secured the first frame with a break of 66.

The world number 63 Ursenbacher had a good chance to go level in the second, but he missed a straight black before Trump registered a half century to extend his lead.

Ursenbacher continued to make errors and Trump surged into a 3-0 lead with a break of 69; his third half century of the afternoon.

The Swiss Fish did show some fight, though, and clawed back the fourth frame. He clattered a brilliant long red into the yellow pocket and when a brown followed, Trump did not bother to play on for the snooker required.

Trump went on to seal his place in the second round in the fifth with a break of 81.

HOW TO WATCH THE SCOTTISH OPEN – TV & LIVE STREAMING

The Scottish Open is live on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

Each day eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app will stream ad-free bonus feeds.

We will also have rolling coverage online on the Eurosport.co.uk website and our social channels.

Scottish Open Scottish Open 2020 LIVE - Trump powers through, Higgins faces Vahedi 9 HOURS AGO