Judd Trump advanced to the quarter finals of the Scottish Open with a 4-1 win over Mark Williams.

There were bits of sloppy play mixed in with some brilliance from the world number one, but he looks to have brushed off the agonising loss to Neil Robertson in the UK Championship last weekend and is now in the business end of the tournament.

Up next for Trump, in what will be his 65th ranking tournament quarter final, is Li Hang who stunned Stuart Bingham 4-3.

The opening frame was a scrappy affair in which both players had chances. Trump got the upper hand in a safety exchange, with Williams fouling when snookers were required to concede after 31 minutes.

Trump looked well set to capitalise on a fantastic long red in the second, but he ran out of position and it proved costly as he let Williams in for a 104 clearance - the 495th century of his career.

It was Williams who was made to pay a price for a miss in the third. It was an audacious attempt at a long red that failed to drop, which allowed Trump to step in and secure the frame with a 68.

A fantastic long red got Trump in the balls in the fourth and he compiled a break of 65, only to miss frame ball to give Williams a life.

The Welshman crafted a brilliant plant but he missed a tough pink that followed and was left requiring snookers - which he failed to secure.

The fluency in Trump’s game is not 100 percent there at the moment, but he also has the capacity to get in the weeds and fight his way to victory.

That was in evidence in the fifth frame, as he had a couple of chances, only to run out of position and become embroiled in a safety exchange.

Williams handed Trump a chance when he missed a difficult red into the middle and he was able to get over the line courtesy of a break of 37.

FOURTH ROUND RESULTS

Mark Selby 4 -1 Lyu Haotian

-1 Lyu Haotian Ricky Walden 4-3 Mark Allen

4-3 Mark Allen Kyren Wilson 4-3 Barry Hawkins

4-3 Barry Hawkins Jamie Jones 4-3 Eden Sharav

4-3 Eden Sharav Judd Trump 4-1 Mark Williams

4-1 Mark Williams Stuart Bingham 3-4 Li Hang

Jamie O'Neill 3-4 Ding Junhui

Robbie Williams 1-4 Ronnie O'Sullivan

