Li Hang took advantage of an out-of-sorts Ronnie O'Sullivan on Saturday as he opened up a 3-1 lead at the interval of the pair's Scottish Open semi-final in Milton Keynes.

Li dumped world number one Judd Trump out in the previous round while O'Sullivan struggled during his victory over Ding Junhui.

Six-times champion of the world O'Sullivan visibly struggled with his tip against Ding. Despite getting a new one on Saturday morning, he was still far from his best.

The Rocket missed a couple of easy pots, despite rolling in a signature ton to get himself on the board.

Li notched a quartet of half-centuries as he happily took advantage of his illustrious opponent's mistakes.

'WHAT'S HIS NAME?'

Speaking after his victory over Ding on Friday evening O'Sullivan had to be reminded of the name of his opponent.

"It is what it is. I'm into the next round and hopefully I get a new tip on. Have a little go... what's his name [the guy I'm playing] tomorrow? Oh, Li Hang yeah."

O'Sullivan was also reminded of how he seemingly fell asleep when the two met back in 2017, but he could not recall it.

O'Sullivan: 'It was embarrassing, I just wanted to get out of there'

He added: "Did I [fall asleep]? He bashed me up didn't he? I must've been tired."

O'Sullivan was relieved to progress to the semis after a tricky Friday evening which he says was mostly down to his dodgy cue.

"I'm just so glad that's over," he said. "I either want to get beat 5-0 or win 5-0. I couldn't play with that cue.

"That tip done my head in. I couldn't play anything out there it was embarrassing. I was just like 'please, get it over with'."

