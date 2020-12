Snooker

Scottish Open snooker 2020 - Liang Wenbo produces an 'absolute screamer of a pot' against Judd Trump

Liang Wenbo produces an 'absolute screamer of a pot' against Judd Trump in their third-round clash at the 2020 Scottish Open. Liang unleashed a rocket on a long red to seize control of the opening frame of the match before going on to assume an early lead. Trump is the favourite to win the Scottish Open.

