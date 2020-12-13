Defending champion Mark Selby has a commanding 6-2 lead over Ronnie O'Sullivan in the Scottish Open final in Milton Keynes as he bids for an 11th straight ranking event final triumph against his old foe.

It was a characteristically clinical display from Selby, who dismantled Jamie Jones 6-1 in the semis, and the 37-year-old was rarely troubled by the six-time defending world champion O'Sullivan as they head into the final's evening session which gets underway at 6.45pm on Eurosport.

Scottish Open O'Sullivan complains to referee about Selby over water, misses pot AN HOUR AGO

Selby took the first frame with a break of 56, before the Rocket responded by rattling in a quick 72 to level the tie. But the Jester From Leicester continued to impress as he left the Rocket needing a snooker en route to registering his first ton.

Even when Selby potted the all-important pink in the fourth and then bounced the black up the table to go 3-1 up before the interval, O’Sullivan played on until referee Leo Scullion intervened.

'Ridiculous' - Watch bizarre scenes over black between O'Sullivan and Selby

O’Sullivan reduced the deficit with a brilliant 58 clearance to prevent the session from completely slipping away from his grasp, but Selby went on to edge further ahead with a hard-fought half century.

Selby, playing with confidence, motored on with an emphatic 77 clearance to set up a potentially decisive final frame in the afternoon session.

A subdued O'Sullivan was left bemused as he missed a crucial red in the eighth and Selby mopped up with a break of 90 to go three away from retaining the Scottish Open title.

O'Sullivan complains to referee about Selby then misses red

HOW TO WATCH THE SCOTTISH OPEN – TV & LIVE STREAMING

The Scottish Open is live on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

Each day eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app will stream ad-free bonus feeds.

We will also have rolling coverage online on the Eurosport.co.uk website and our social channels.

Scottish Open 'Ridiculous' - Bizarre scenes as O'Sullivan and Selby make points on black 2 HOURS AGO