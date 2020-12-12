Ronnie O'Sullivan fought back from 4-1 down to beat Li Hang 6-4 and secure his place in Sunday's Scottish Open final at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Li produced some excellent, attacking snooker to craft a three-frame advantage but ran out of steam against the Rocket, who staged a remarkable comeback - on the back of runs of 84, 87, 93 and 59 - to progress to his 55th ranking event final. However, the 37-time ranking event winner felt his performance left a lot to be desired, telling Andy Goldstein in the Eurosport studio that he should never have won the match.

I’ll take a win all day long. I should never have won it. The cue action was not great today I was struggling. I couldn’t get any penetration through the ball.

“I was really trying to get any grip and I was losing the white quite a bit and I had to stay patient," added O'Sullivan.

The world number 37, who knocked out Judd Trump 5-4 on Friday night, was tipped as a potential problem for six-time world champion O'Sullivan and Li showed why as he got off to a terrific start when he raced into a 3-1 lead at the interval, notching a quartet of half-centuries.

Li extended his lead after the break with a 66, but O’Sullivan showed once again why he is considered one of the game's greatest players as he pulled back three frames to level. He cleared for an 84 before emptying the table with a brilliant 87.

O'Sullivan continued to show nerves of steel as Li began to look visibly frustrated, and the world champion pulled it back to 4-4 by cross doubling the red on the cushion into the bottom right before mopping up the colours.

The 45-year-old O'Sullivan then took the lead with a break of 93 and went on to grab the victory with a break of 59 - a win which looked so unlikely at the mid-session interval.

