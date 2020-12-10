Ronnie O’Sullivan moved into the last eight of the Scottish Open with a 4-1 win over Robbie Williams.

The 45-year-old produced a mixed bag of snooker. Early in the contest he looked totally transformed from earlier in the day, as he struck the ball cleanly and with confidence, but the momentum stalled in the third frame and it became a grind to reach the quarter finals.

Having described his performance against Tian Pengfei as 'terrible,' there was a doubt as to what sort of form he would bring to his meeting with Williams.

There were positive early signs as he opened up with a break of 60, but he had to dig in - which to his credit he did to set up a meeting with either Ding Junhui or Jamie O'Neill.

Williams began with a couple of excellent long reds but was unable to convert them into decent scoring chances, and paid the price.

O’Sullivan was out of sorts for long spells of his win over Tian earlier in the day, but he found some form towards the end of the 4-3 win - and carried the momentum into the meeting with Williams.

He took the opener with a break of 60 and began the second frame with a contribution of 38.

O’Sullivan chewed off his tip after his first-round win over Allan Taylor, and he mimicked doing the same when missing a black in the second. It did not derail his momentum and he sealed a tight frame when potting an excellent long blue.

The third was a scratchy affair that lasted 27 minutes, with the highest break being a mere 15. At one stage, O’Sullivan muttered “I can’t play with this any more” in reference to his tip as his game descended to the levels of the early stages of his match with Tian.

Williams was able to keep his composure and take the frame to reduce the deficit to one.

World number 85 Williams had a chance in the fourth frame, but missed a black to hand the table to his opponent and the world champion hoovered up a break of 51 to restore a two-frame gap.

An excellent red handed O’Sullivan an opening in the fifth and he put together a break of 50 to get within sight of the winning post. A missed blue handed a lifeline to Williams, who won a safety battle before getting his chance. However, he broke down from blue to pink and later went in-off off the pink to allow O'Sullivan to get over the line.

