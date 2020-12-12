Ronnie O'Sullivan had to be reminded by Eurosport presenter Andy Goldstein who is Scottish Open semi-final opponent is after scraping past Ding Junhui 5-4 in the quarter-finals on Friday night.

The Rocket was out of sorts but victorious against his rival Ding as he recorded a narrow victory in the deciding frame to reach the semi-finals in Milton Keynes.

O'Sullivan can look forward to a meeting with world number 37 Li Hang on Saturday, who produced a shock 5-4 win over world number one and tournament favourite Judd Trump earlier on Friday.

After complaining about his cue tip post-match, O'Sullivan pondered who he was playing next.

It is what it is. I'm into the next round and hopefully I get a new tip on. Have a little go... what's his name [the guy I'm playing] tomorrow? Oh, Li Hang yeah."

O'Sullivan: 'It was embarrassing, I just wanted to get out of there'

O'Sullivan was also reminded of how he seemingly fell asleep when the two met back in 2017, but he could not recall it.

He added: "Did I [fall asleep]? He bashed me up didn't he? I must've been tired."

O'Sullivan was relieved to progress to the semis after a tricky Friday evening which he says was mostly down to his dodgy cue.

"I'm just so glad that's over," he said. "I either want to get beat 5-0 or win 5-0. I couldn't play with that cue.

"That tip done my head in. I couldn't play anything out there it was embarrassing. I was just like 'please, get it over with'."

Furious O'Sullivan whacks table with cue in disgust after miss

