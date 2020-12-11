Ronnie O'Sullivan continued his fantastic head-to-head record against Ding Junhui, beating his rival 5-4 to reach the Scottish Open semi-finals.

The Rocket faces Li Hang, the conqueror of world number one Judd Trump in the last four and could face a potential final against Mark Selby, following their thrilling World Championship semi-final in August.

The first frame was a cagey affair, with neither player managing to put together a big break. Ding won a lengthy battle for the blue but O'Sullivan pulled out a fine pink into the corner pocket before potting the black to steal the frame.

The second was altogether more straightforward, with Ding rattling off a total clearance of 135 to draw level.

O'Sullivan pulled ahead once more, taking advantage of a costly miss on a corner red from Ding to fire off a break of 60, which proved to be an insurmountable margin for the world number nine.

After a Ding miss on the blue, O'Sullivan had a chance to rattle through the fourth frame, but he missed a black and his rival cut the arrears to one.

And Ding had a chance to draw level but a costly miss, coupled with a fantastic long red, gave Ronnie the chance to record a break of 69 and move one frame away from victory.

Ding and O'Sullivan spent much of the seventh frame trading snookers before the former put together a good break to reduce the deficit to one. He then rattled off a century to ensure the third quarter-final of the day went the distance.

O'Sullivan not happy as referee checks replay of shot for foul

The Rocket went through the gears at the start of the decider but was left frustrated when a red came off both sides of the pocket. It did not cost him, and when Ding could not get out of a snooker, he conceded.

In the other quarter-final played on Friday evening, Jamie Jones' fine run continued with a shock win over Kyren Wilson. He will face Mark Selby in the other semi-final on Saturday.

