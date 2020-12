Snooker

Scottish Open snooker 2020 - Ronnie O’Sullivan displays long-potting expertise as he sinks red

Ronnie O’Sullivan opened frame three with a long red in his last-16 match against Robbie Williams. World champion O’Sullivan bounced back from a disappointing display against Tian Pengfei earlier in the day to ease past Williams 4-1.

