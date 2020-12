Snooker

Scottish Open snooker 2020 - Ronnie O’Sullivan rages after missing simple black on its spot

Ronnie O’Sullivan made his feelings clear after he missed a simple black during his Scottish Open semi-final against Li Hang at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes. The Rocket trailed 3-4 at the time of the miss but would go on to win the frame to level at four each.

