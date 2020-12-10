Snooker

Scottish Open snooker 2020 - Ronnie O’Sullivan talks 'miracle performance' and calls for rule change

Ronnie O’Sullivan has called on snooker officials to level the playing field and give the lesser-ranked players a chance to get time on the TV table before playing matches. The Rocket also commented on the tip that has caused him issues this week, saying he will remove it before his quarter-final match on Friday. The world champion described his win over Robbie Williams as a “miracle performance”.

