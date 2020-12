Snooker

Scottish Open snooker 2020 - Stephen Maguire smashes into pack from break-off

Stephen Maguire appeared to lose his composure as he smashed into the pack from the break-off in his match against Zak Surety at the Scottish Open at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes. The world number eight would go on to lose 4-1 to his unfancied opponent, ranked 119 in the world.

00:00:12, 389 views, 6 hours ago