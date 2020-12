Snooker

Scottish Open snooker 2020 - 'Terrific' - Watch Judd Trump secure victory over Liang Wenbo

Watch Judd Trump secure a fine victory over Liang Wenbo. Trump produced an incredible fluke shot which proved decisive as he cemented his place in the last-16 of the Scottish Open against Liang Wenbo, who started the match brightly but ultimately ran out of steam having gone 2-1 up. The Scottish Open is live on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:01:27, 49 views, an hour ago