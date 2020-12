Snooker

Scottish Open snooker 2020 - 'That's a fabulous shot!' - Judd Trump with magical pot on blue

Judd Trump pulls off a magical pot on the blue. Trump returned to the table for the first time after his heartbreaking UK Championship final loss, and enjoyed an emphatic victory over Alexander Ursenbacher, who looked well off the pace at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes. The Scottish Open is live on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

