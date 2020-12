Snooker

Scottish Open snooker 2020: Watch amazing overhead view of Ronnie O'Sullivan's sublime 127 clearance

Check out this amazing overhead view of Ronnie O'Sullivan's sublime 127 clearance. O'Sullivan turned on the style to come back from two frames down to beat Allan Taylor in the Scottish Open in Milton Keynes. The Rocket started in bizarre fashion, refusing to concede the opening frame despite needing six snookers.

