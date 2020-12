Snooker

Scottish Open snooker 2020 - Watch dramatic deciding-frame finish as Li Hang stuns Judd Trump

Watch the dramatic deciding-frame finish as Li Hang stuns Judd Trump. Trump's hopes of winning all four Home Nations tournaments have come to an end after Li Hang pulled off an enthralling deciding-frame victory over the world number one. The Chinese world number 37 joins Mark Selby in the semi-finals.

00:03:13, 416 views, an hour ago