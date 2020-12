Snooker

Scottish Open snooker 2020 - Watch Judd Trump wrap up his victory over a determined Mark King

Watch Judd Trump wrap up his victory over a determined Mark King. Trump looked flat in the middle of his contest with Mark King and was pulled back to 2-2, but the UK Championship finalist showed grit and determination to chalk up back-to-back frames and eventually secure his place into the last-32.

00:01:24, 119 views, 2 hours ago