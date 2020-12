Snooker

Scottish Open snooker 2020 - ‘When he concentrates this is what he can do’ - O'Sullivan seals win

Ronnie O'Sullivan replaced his tip following his win over Allan Taylor and was not happy with how it performed in his meeting with Tian Pengfei at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes. He closed the match with an excellent break of 78, having knocked in a 93 when 3-2 behind.

