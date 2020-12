Snooker

Scottish Open snooker 2020 - ‘Wow! What a shot!’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan wins frame with mesmeric blue

Ronnie O’Sullivan dispatched frame-ball blue with aplomb in his fourth-round match against Robbie Williams at the Scottish Open. This despite having called his performance earlier in the day against Tian Pengfei terrible and having lamented the state of the tip of his cue.

00:00:31, 125 views, an hour ago