Snooker

Scottish Open snooker 2020 - ‘Wow! Wow! Wow! Who saw that coming?’ – Miss costs Ronnie O’Sullivan

Ronnie O’Sullivan missed a pivotal red during the final frame of the afternoon session of his Scottish Open final against Mark Selby. The three-time world champion Selby would steal in to seal the frame to take a commanding 6-2 lead into the evening session.

00:00:52, 217 views, 39 minutes ago