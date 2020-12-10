Former Scottish Open holder Mark Allen won the final two frames against UK Championship semi-finalist Zhou Yuelong to complete a 4-3 win in the last 32.

The Champion of Champions winner went into the Scottish Open at 35 on the one-year list knowing he needed a decent run to secure a place at next week's year-ending World Grand Prix involving the game's top 32.

The Antrim man will face Ricky Walden on Thursday night for a place in Friday's quarter-finals and his confidence will be boosted by rolling in a 56 and 67 to win the final two frames against Zhou having opened with a knock of 105.

Allen knows he is playing for a place at the Grand Prix and said: "I've got one eye on that, I'm not going to lie.

"But I'm trying to win the Scottish Open and if I get close to doing that, that will take care of next week.

"I just have to knuckle down and keep winning matches."

Allen is playing with a new cue having opted to change the one which helped him win the invitational Champion of Champions last month before the UK Championship.

Allen won the title in 2018 with a 9-7 victory over his close friend Shaun Murphy and said: "I enjoyed the whole week, I like Glasgow as a city and it is one of my favourite tournaments.

"It was a good year as I won three tournaments that year."

Masters champion Stuart Bingham also recovered from trailing Robert Milkins 3-2 to complete a 4-3 win in reaching the last 16 while 2020 world finalist Kyren WIlson watched Michael Holt make a 121 on his way to a 2-0 lead before winning four straight frames for a 4-2 win with runs of 62, 69 and 93.

