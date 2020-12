Snooker

Scottish Open snooker: 'Master the white ball' - Breakbuilding masterclass with Ronnie O'Sullivan

Ronnie O'Sullivan takes us through the art of breakbuilding and some of his favourite breaks from across the course of his illustrious career. O'Sullivan was joined by Eurosport presenter Andy Goldstein and the six-time world champion, who won his latest major title at the Crucible in 2020, gave a masterclass.

