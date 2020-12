Snooker

Scottish Open snooker - Ronnie O'Sullivan: 'It was embarrassing, I just wanted to get out of there'

Ronnie O'Sullivan said of his performance using his new snooker tip: 'It was embarrassing, I just wanted to get out of there'. His comments came in the Eurosport studio after his 5-4 win over Ding Junhui in the quarter-finals of the 2020 Scottish Open. He won the match but was not happy with his play.

00:04:07, 805 views, 2 hours ago