Even the great Ronnie O'Sullivan sometimes finds that he simply cannot do what he wants around the snooker table, and he could hardly contain his frustration against Ding Junhui at the Scottish Open.

The pair met in the quarter-finals in Milton Keynes and O'Sullivan again found that the tip on his cue let him down. Even though he ended up winning through 5-4 in a deciding frame, he made it abundantly clear how unhappy he was.

After one frustrating miss on the black in the fifth frame while 3-1 up, The Rocket reacted by jabbing his cue against the side of the table in anger, prompting a stunned expression from the referee.

Eurosport expert Neal Foulds was on commentary at the time and made it very clear what he felt about the incident, and O'Sullivan's play in general.

"Well I'll be honest with you, he isn't playing well, is he?" Foulds said as O'Sullivan sat in his chair showing his frustration.

He hasn't played well all week but he is still here. Ronnie is not really scoring. I don't know how he is getting through these matches!

"It's almost like he is just playing from memory at the moment."

The mood soured further around the match after the referee asked to check one of O'Sullivan's shots, suspecting that there may have been a foul.

However, with the world champion distinctly unimpressed by the intervention, the referee eventually concluded that in fact there was nothing to stop the break from continuing after watching replays.

