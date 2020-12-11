Three-time world champion Mark Selby held off a punchy fightback from Ricky Walden to progress to the final four of the 2020 Scottish Open.

Selby, the defending champion, came into the clash after dismantling Lyu Haotian 4-1 in the previous round. His opponent Walden hasn’t won a ranking event since 2014 but did dump out Mark Allen in his fourth-round match.

It was Walden who took a tense opening frame before Selby started to flex his muscles, knocking in breaks of 81 and 68 as he kept his opponent off the board.

The Jester from Leicester then edged a very tense fourth frame before the mid-session interval.

After the break Walden hit his first half-century break of the match before Selby rolled in a mammoth 135 to move to within one of victory.

Walden dug in however, hitting breaks of 117 and 74 to force a decider.

However it was Selby’s class that shone through as he took the match with a break of 58.

Selby will now face the winner of the evening match between Kyren Wilson and Jamie Jones.

SCOTTISH OPEN QUARTER-FINALS

Mark Selby 5-4 Ricky Walden

Kyren Wilson v Jamie Jones

Judd Trump v Li Hang

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Ding Junhui

