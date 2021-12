Snooker

'Harder than Ronnie O'Sullivan or John Higgins' - Judd Trump compares break-building style to snooker legends

'Harder than Ronnie or Higgins' - Judd Trump compares his break-building style to snooker legends, Ronnie O'Sullivan and John Higgins. Stream the 2021 Scottish Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:05:45, an hour ago