Snooker

‘He has knocked that in like a dream!’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan produces brilliance in Michael Georgiou demolition

Ronnie O'Sullivan blitzed past amateur Michael Georgiou with a 4-0 victory in 37 minutes to reach the last 32 of the Scottish Open. And he showed his class in frame two with this pot. Stream the Scottish Open and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

00:00:18, 34 minutes ago