John Higgins’ snooker has done the talking this year, but he’s also impressed with a Spinning-inspired weight-loss regime.
The Scot has shed stones on account of something he has described as addictive, in a positive sense.
He’s unsure if it has helped his snooker, but his results in 2021 - runs to the finals of the English Open, Northern Ireland Open and Champion of Champions - would suggest it has.
Higgins racked up ranking semi-final number 78 on Friday when fighting back from 3-0 down to beat David Gilbert in the Scottish Open.
He appeared in the Eurosport studio for a post-match chat and while he was happy with his play, the photo accompanying his name on the screen caught his eye in a negative sense.
The image was from the pre-Spinning era and Eurosport presenter Rachel Casey - while attempting to stifle laughter - said it will be changed.
“Don’t worry we are changing that picture, John,” Casey said. “He’s fuming."
Jimmy White added: “That picture has got to be changed.
To which Higgins responded: “Pronto.”
White twisted the knife as he said: “He’s done all this spinning for that picture.”
And in good humour, Higgins said: “And I am still looking like that.”
Higgins faces Ronnie O’Sullivan on Saturday for a place in the final, and eyes will be drawn to the table. And the photographs.
