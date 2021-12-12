Getting over the winning line can be difficult, but snooker also affords players the chance to relax and enjoy the moment.

The Belgian looked nervous but took his chance in some style with a glorious total clearance of 127 to seal victory for his second ranking title.

Once he got to the snookers-required stage, Brecel was able to savour the moment. The tension was lifted, and he brought out the exhibition snooker.

A pink that he crashed into the right middle was jaw-droppingly good, but he saved the best for last.

After taking the cue ball round the table and dropping perfectly on the black, Brecel got down on the shot. But there was a twist. After lining it up, he turned to the crowd, pulled back the cue and knocked the ball into the pocket without even looking.

For Brecel, it was a relief to get over the line.

“Those 15 minutes in the interval were horrible,” Brecel told Eurosport. “I felt so nervous.

“I spoke to my girlfriend, I told her I felt so nervous as I had to let it out. So to make that break in the last frame was amazing.”

