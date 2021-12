Snooker

‘I think it hit!’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan refuses to take foul points after insisting opponent hit ball

Ronnie O'Sullivan again showed his remarkable levels of sportsmanship during his Scottish Open match against Michael Georgiou. The Rocket refused to take the four points for a foul after he insisted his opponent hit the ball.

00:01:22, an hour ago