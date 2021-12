Snooker

‘I thought it was a disgrace’ – John Higgins slams Ronnie O’Sullivan ‘don’t choose snooker’ comments

Ronnie O’Sullivan said that in the hypothetical situation that his kids wanted to play snooker, he would advise them against it. The six-time world champion did not go into full detail as to why he would provide said advice, and John Higgins called his comments “terrible” after he had beaten Noppon Saengkham 4-1 the following day.

00:01:14, an hour ago